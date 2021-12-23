Zahid reportedly ill, corruption trial adjourned to February

PETALING JAYA: Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s (pix) corruption trial at the Kuala Lumpur High Court has been adjourned until February after the court heard that the former deputy prime minister was unwell from an unspecified illness.

Deputy public prosecutor Datuk Raja Rozela Raja Toran said Zahid’s lawyers informed trial judge Datuk Mohd Yazid Mustafa of his condition in chambers.

Subsequent hearing dates have been fixed from March to July.

The defence is expected to cross-examine former home ministry secretary-general Tan Sri Alwi Ibrahim when the hearing continues.

The Bagan Datuk MP is facing 33 charges of receiving bribes amounting to RM42 million from Ultra Kirana Sdn Bhd as an inducement to extend the contract of the company as the operator of a one-stop centre in China, as well as to maintain the agreement with the Home Ministry to supply integrated visa system paraphernalia to the same company.

He also faces seven charges of accepting S$1,150,000, RM3,000,000, €15,000 and US$15,000 in cash from the same company which he knew had a connection with his functions as the then Home Minister.