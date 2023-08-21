Zahid: Respect govt’s agenda on National Day celebration

SHAH ALAM: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix) reminded all quarters to respect whatever agenda the government has and not to politicise National Day.

He said the agenda and theme of this year’s National Day should be accepted and supported by all levels of society.

“We want all races, religions, and backgrounds to respect and not politicise National Day. The (National Day) theme and logo (is) proof of our togetherness as a progressive country.

“We can have different views, beliefs and opinions, but there are moral (values) that we must recognise as our main guide,“ he said today.

Ahmad Zahid said this in his speech at the closing ceremony of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and Ipoh Super Bikers Club (ISBC) MadanI Ride in conjunction with the 216th Police Day and National Month 2023 at the Selangor Police Contingent headquarters here.

The theme for National Day and Malaysia Day 2023 is ‘Malaysia Madani: Tekad Perpaduan, Penuhi Harapan’, with Malaysia Madani as the official logo. -Bernama