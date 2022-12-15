Zahid: RM12m allocation to resolve stagnant floodwater problem in Pasir Mas

PASIR MAS: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today announced an immediate allocation of RM12 million to provide six units of high-powered portable pumps to resolve the problem of stagnant floodwaters in Pasir Mas.

He said the pumps, each costing RM2 million would be used to drain floodwaters into Sungai Golok.

“Floods do occur every year but we should not manage it on a seasonal basis as it will take a long time to recover.

“I have chaired the flood cabinet committee meeting with the agencies involved. The master plan for Kelantan involves a cost of RM2.1 billion and as a short-term solution, (the government) has approved an immediate allocation to provide portable pumps on a government-to-government basis,” he said.

He said this to reporters after attending a briefing on the flood situation in Pasir Mas at the Pasir Mas Land and District Office, here today.

Also present were Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob and Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong.

Ahmad Zahid who is also Rural and Regional Development Minister also said that leaders should set aside their political differences and be ‘colour blind’ when tackling flood problem. - Bernama