Zahid: RoS approves motion for top two Umno posts to be uncontested

GEORGE TOWN: The Registrar of Societies (RoS) Department has approved an additional motion passed at the 2022 Umno General Assembly (PAU) for the president and deputy president posts to be uncontested in the party’s elections this year.

Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said Umno had received a letter from the Home Minister regarding RoS’ decision yesterday.

“The letter from the Home Minister yesterday was about the notification of the decision on the exemption from compliance with Section 13 (1) (c) (14), through Section 70 of the Societies Act 1966 (Act 832), with regard to the passing of the additional motion at PAU 2022,“ he said in a press conference after attending a ceremony here today to introduce candidates for Umno Penang in the party’s upcoming elections.

He said the letter from KDN confirmed that the passed additional motion was valid.

“This is because all the clauses in the party’s constitution were also adhered to by the permanent chairman,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid said all Umno members should give priority to strengthening the party and defending the Unity Government.

“The current government must be defended because Umno is part of it...any agenda that can undermine the government (shouldn’t be pursued) and do not elect figures who can undermine the government,“ he said.

He also reminded all candidates not to conduct campaigns that could see them being disqualified or have their victory annulled.

The Umno elections kicked off on Feb 1 and will run until March 18. - Bernama