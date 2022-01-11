Zahid rubbishes reports that Umno GE15 Candidates told to sign support letter

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has denied an allegation that the party’s candidates for the 15th general election (GE15) were asked to sign a letter pledging support for him and giving him the mandate to form the Cabinet if Barisan Nasional (BN) wins the polls.

“That’s a lie,“ he said briefly when asked to comment on the claim reported by a news portal yesterday.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also BN chairman, declined to comment on speculation that incumbent Arau MP Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim would be dropped as a candidate in GE15.

“Wait for tonight’s announcement if you want clarification on the speculation,” he added.

Umno is scheduled to unveil its list of parliamentary candidates at the Kuala Lumpur World Trade Centre tonight.

The former deputy prime minister told reporters this after attending his corruption trial involving Yayasan Akalbudi funds at the High Court today.

Shahidan, in his Facebook post, said the Arau BN operations rooms were closed last night ahead of GE15.

“Tonight is a very sad night. All BN operations rooms in the Arau parliamentary constituency have been closed and the flags taken down. First time in history,“ he said.

Media reports have speculated that Shahidan and incumbent Padang Besar MP Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin are not in the Umno candidate list for GE15. - Bernama