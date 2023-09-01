Zahid: Rural and Regional Development Ministry’s BM name change gives specific gauge of progress

KUALA LUMPUR: The substitution of the word “pembangunan” (development) with “kemajuan” (progress) in the Bahasa Malaysia name of the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development gives more significance to the ministry, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Minister of Rural and Regional Development, said while both words signified an advancement and upgrade, the meaning of “development” usually carried a wider dimension and “progress”, which is part of development, referred to going forward with a clearer objective.

“This is the desire of the government so that ‘kemajuan’ (progress) can be measured in a specific and clearer manner in rural and regional development,” he said in his latest Facebook post today.

On Dec 10 last year, Ahmad Zahid announced that the ministry’s name in Bahasa Malaysia had been changed to Kementerian Kemajuan Desa dan Wilayah (KKDW) from Kementerian Pembangunan Luar Bandar (KPLB) previously, with its English equivalent being Ministry of Rural and Regional Development.

Ahmad Zahid also said the ministry was using the SMART (Specific - Measurable - Attainable - Relevant - Time-Bound) formula in measuring progress and development.

Ahmad Zahid said in the context of progress, Specific means a clear objective to be attained while Measurable means it can be accurately tracked by various measurements and with accountability.

“Attainable” means it can be achieved in a realistic manner and Relevant gives emphasis on the community and creating a major social impact on the target groups.

“Time-Bound” provides a time period for the objective to be achieved quickly without being hampered by arising challenges, he said.

The deputy prime minister said through the SMART framework and formula, the ministry’s agenda could be implemented more strategically in line with the imperative concept of DESA on data and digital; economy, social and character; as well as access and environment introduced earlier.

Ahmad Zahid also suggested that the SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, Threats) analysis be used to help organisations identify strengths, weaknesses, challenges and opportunities to produce the best results for all agencies under the ministry.

He also wants efforts on setting benchmarks for best rural development not to be focused only on South Korea but to include successful practices in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, Europe and others as a guide.

This was importatnt to give a more comprehensive perspective for the country to gain the best benefits possible, he added. - Bernama