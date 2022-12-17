Zahid: ‘Rural’ concept needs new breath of life

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi wants the ‘rural’ concept to have a more dynamic meaning, in accordance with changing times and developments.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Minister of Rural and Regional Development, said this ‘new’ meaning would determine its development process for the future.

At the ministry level, he said the commitment to deliver rural progress is driven by four main imperatives, namely data and digital; economy, social and character; and access and environment, adding that each one of them had its own representation to be shared over time.

“But of course, I would need feedback from rural and non-rural communities for this purpose. It is very important for the majority of us who are from rural areas to increase our participation in rural development ideas.

“It is here that we have to unite, forge cooperation, forget political ideologies to develop the country together,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Ahmad Zahid said the concept of the traditional village as an area with negative connotations should be eroded in accordance with the changing times.

Within the context of the ministry itself, he said this was an opportunity throughout the government’s term to implement various efforts to ensure that rejuvenation and social engineering efforts will be abundant and enjoyed by the rural community as best as possible.

“This social engineering requires the government, institutions, and even political parties to play an important role in restoring society’s attitudes and practices by bringing a more progressive development agenda,“ he said. - Bernama