Zahid’s case is not the first time a DNAA has been given: Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today clarified that he did not intervene in the decision to grant a discharge not amounting to an acquittal (DNAA) to Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The Prime Minister said that the decision was made by the then attorney-general Tan Sri Idrus Harun in accordance with Article 145 (3) of the Federal Constitution, whereby it is the authority of the Attorney-General to exercise his discretion to institute, conduct or discontinue any court proceedings.

Anwar clarified the matter when winding up the debate on the motion on the 12th Malaysia Plan Mid-Term Review (12MP MTR) in the Dewan Rakyat, today. The issue of Ahmad Zahid’s DNAA was raised by several MPs when debating the motion.

He said the DNAA given in Ahmad Zahid was not the first time that a charge was dropped after a prima facie case had been proven, citing the Kim Jong Nam murder case involving the Public Prosecutor and Siti Aisyah and Doan Thi Huong.

“Those on the other side (the Opposition) also had prima facie cases but they were thrown out, DNAA, then there was the case of Siti Aisyah. The Attorney-General’s decision is his discretion, but why make reckless and impolite accusations against the prime minister and think that I interfered? What evidence is there that I had interfered?

“After that, they accused me of discussing (the matter with the Attorney-General), but I never discussed it. I asked if there was a strong reason to give the DNAA. Then the MACC (Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission) made a decision saying that the investigation will continue and if there is additional evidence, the prosecution will continue,“ he said.

“In the case of DPM 1 (Ahmad Zahid), the attorney-general Tan Sri Idrus at the time informed that he had to withdraw (the case) based on so many reasons.

“I said can’t it (the decision) be postponed? He said ‘No, it’s my duty, my conscience, I have to do it before I leave. So I said okay,“ said Anwar.

Anwar said he did not dispute those who raised the matter, but accusing someone of being a hypocrite and continuing to punish them should not be the case.

“I know many are not satisfied, that’s alright, that’s their right. (They said) ask the Attorney-General to explain (the decision). I sympathise with the (present) Attorney-General because he has to explain it.

“The decision was made by a former attorney-general appointed by Pagoh (Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin),“ he said.

Anwar also criticised the attitude of opposition MPs who only focused on the DNAA in Ahmad Zahid’s case, while the corruption case of certain parties involving billions of ringgit was never raised. - Bernama