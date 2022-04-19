Zahid’s daughter denies protecting Bella’s abuser Siti Bainun

PETALING JAYA: The daughter of Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi Nurulhidayah Ahmad Zahid has refuted allegations that her family was protecting Rumah Bonda founder Siti Bainun Ahd Razali.

Taking to Instagram, Nurulhidayah said her entire family had no relationship with Siti Bainun but they once knew her.

“Our entire family has no relationship with (Siti Bainun) and has never protected her.

“It’s true we once knew each other and were close. As someone who used to be close to her I feel betrayed because all this time I thought she (Siti Bainun) was someone who liked to help others, but instead, she has another personality that I cannot imagine,” she said.

Recently, former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak had also hit out at those associating him with Siti Bainun, including Bersatu Youth chief Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal, over a photograph showing them at an award ceremony held by Puteri Umno.

Nurulhidayah’s father Zahid Hamidi on the other hand has hit out at attempts to link him with Siti Bainun.

Zahid said some had accused him of trying to protect Siti Bainun, but pointed out that he had helped many individuals throughout his time in politics, including those who came to him to ask for aid and financial resources for charity.

Siti Bainun, 30, was charged with two counts of neglecting and abusing a teenager with Down Syndrome, known as Bella, resulting in the victim sustaining physical and emotional injuries in a condominium in Wangsa Maju, Kuala Lumpur between February and June 2021.

The charges are under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, which is punishable by a maximum sentence of 20 years’ imprisonment or an RM50,000 fine or both. Siti Bainun pleaded not guilty to the charges.