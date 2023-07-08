Zahid: S’gor will lose out if it isn’t under Unity Govt after state election

KUALA SELANGOR: Selangor, arguably the country’s economic powerhouse that contributed 25.5 per cent of last year’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), stands to lose out if it does not remain under the Unity Government’s administration after state elections take place on Aug 12.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamid said Selangor has developed into the state that has helped changed many Malaysians’ lives with high paying jobs thanks to the huge amount of foreign investment.

“So it will be a waste if Selangor can’t be retained as a state under the Unity Government that practises the Malaysia MADANI concept,” he said during his speech at a thanksgiving prayer session in conjunction with the National Month here last night.

He also said, in his capacity as Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman, that the united strength of the combined parties in the Unity Government in Selangor can be seen through the openness of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) leadership in allowing BN to contest more seats in this state election.

“Before the state assembly was dissolved, BN had only five seats, but thanks to PH’s kindheartedness, we are contesting 12 seats, which proves the sincerity of their friendship with us,” he said.

Prior to the state assembly dissolution, PH held 40 seats (PKR-19, DAP-15, Amanah-six), BN (five), Bersatu (four), Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) (two) while PAS, Pejuang and Warisan had one seat each. The one other seat was held by an Independent assemblyman.

The last state seat of Batang Kali, was declared vacant after its assemblyman was absent from the state assembly for over six months. - Bernama