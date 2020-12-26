Zahid’s involvement in PN presidential council to monitor Govt policies - Tajuddin

PASIR SALAK: The involvement of UMNO president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi in the PN presidential council is aimed at monitoring the policies implemented by the government led by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, says UMNO Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman. (pix)

He said it was important to ensure that every policy introduced by the government benefited the people, and subsequently avoid any disputes from arising.

“I personally asked the party president about his involvement and he explained that it was merely to monitor the running of the government administration, because elected representatives from UMNO were also part of the PN government.

“Why wouldn’t UMNO discuss any issue if it is related to the interests of the people, because if the people raise any issues, UMNO also bears the burden and has to answer the people,“ he told reporters after presenting school supplies assistance to 300 underprivileged students at a ‘Back-to-School’ programme here. today.

Tajuddin, who is also Pasir Salak MP, was commenting on the statement by UMNO Advisory Council chairman Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah on Thursday, saying he was ‘embarrassed’ by Ahmad Zahid’s ‘strange’ decision to join the PN presidential council, as UMNO was not a member of the PN alliance.

Meanwhile, Tajuddin, who is also UMNO Election Director, hopes that PAS can soon decide on whether it wished to be part of Muafakat Nasional (MN) or PN ahead of the 15th General Election (GE15).

“PAS needs to make a decision and state its position clearly, because we do not want a chaotic situation when the decision is only made nearing the elections.

“However, we will not be too disappointed (if PAS does not want to work with UMNO), if we have to stand alone we are confident we can still win (GE15), but if the cooperation between UMNO and PAS can remain, that will be good,“ he said. -Bernama