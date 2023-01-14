Zahid’s special officer, Ramesh Rao, dies today (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said his Special Officer for Indian Affairs, Datuk Seri Ramesh Rao, died early this morning. He was 52.

In a statement, Ahmad Zahid expressed his condolences to Ramesh Rao’s family and also appreciation for his services and contributions to the community and the country before and when holding the post.

“With feelings of sadness and grief, I and all at the Deputy Prime Minister’s Office and the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development would like to convey our condolences to the family of the late Ramesh Rao, my Special Officer who died early this morning.

“May the family members, his acquaintances and close friends stay strong and resilient in the face of the loss of someone they loved,“ he said..

Ramesh Rao died at his home in Petaling Jaya, understood to be due to a heart attack.

On Dec 24 last year, Ramesh Rao, who was also Pertubuhan Minda dan Sosial Prihatin president, was appointed as a Special Officer to the Deputy Prime Minister to look into the problems and interests of the Indian community. - Bernama