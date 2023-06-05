Zahid says BN committed to unity govt, no MP resigning

LENGGONG: Not even a single Barisan Nasional (BN) Member of Parliament (MP) will vacate their seat to attempt to destabilise and topple the Unity Government, said BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid, who is Umno president, said his own enquiries showed that rumours about BN MPs planning to resign their seats to force by-elections were untrue.

“I would like to stress here that BN remains committed to its cooperation with the Unity Government.

“Although I heard (rumours) that some wanted to destabilise the MADANI government with 13, then 15 people, resigning, the fact is my own enquiries show that not even one will vacate their seat,” he said.

He said this in his speech at the Perak Umno Aidilfitri open house at Kolej Kemahiran Tinggi Mara Lenggong here today.

Also present were Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad, Lenggong MP and Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Shamsul Anuar Nasarah, and Perak Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof.

There were reports claiming that 15 BN MPs would be vacating their seats to pave the way for by-elections.

Social media has also lately carried rumours that Perikatan Nasional (PN) secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin had gathered enough Statutory Declarations from MPs to show he has majority support to take over as prime minister.

On the six state elections due to be held this year, Ahmad Zahid said he was confident that cooperation between the different party machineries in the Unity Government was improving while that between the federal and state governments was also strengthening. - Bernama