Zahid: Seek a win-win solution

KOTA KINABALU: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said that heart-to-heart discussions to seek a win-win solution must take place to overcome the current political uncertainty in Sabah.

As such, Ahmad Zahid, who is also UMNO president and Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman, said that the meeting between Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor was held yesterday to solve the imbroglio.

“InsyaAllah after the meeting, I’m convinced Datuk Seri Anwar will meet with all of you (media practitioners) to state the decision reached at the meeting.

“Of course we will look for a solution to this situation and we are determined that a win-win solution is reached at the negotiations,” he told reporters after attending a dinner with BN leaders in UMNO Building here.

Anwar arrived in Kota Kinabalu at 9.41pm and was at a hotel here for a meeting with state leaders.

On Friday, Sabah Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin announced that Sabah UMNO and BN had retracted their support to Hajiji due to loss of confidence in his position as chief minister and over a breach in an agreement between BN and Perikatan Nasional (PN).

The following day, however, five BN assemblymen stated their support for Hajiji and are among the 44 assemblymen who Hajiji claims are supporting him to remain as chief minister and the head of the state government.

The Sabah state assembly has 79 assemblymen, including six appointed members. - Bernama