Zahid: Selangor govt’s acceptance of BN reps shows PH’s openness

BAGAN DATUK: The acceptance of Barisan Nasional (BN) state assemblymen as part of the Selangor government shows that Selangor Pakatan Harapan (PH) adopts an open policy, said BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid, who is Umno president, said Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari’s statement on this matter was consistent with the formation of the Unity Government at the federal level.

“It is in line with our (BN’s) presence in the Unity Government, and this openness is most welcome as it will lead to a stronger government in Selangor. The formation of a Selangor government involving BN assemblymen is a new reality,” he told reporters at the Bagan Datuk Umno divisional election here today.

He was commenting on Amirudin’s statement in the Selangor State Assembly yesterday that BN-Umno assemblymen are now part of the state government until its term ends in June.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid, who is also Deputy Prime Minister, said the Malaysian Unity Government Secretariat would hold its second meeting tomorrow, to be chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“We will make several decisions on steps to face the six state elections (due this year) and map out strategies for conducting political operations over the medium and long terms for the general election,” he added.

On Feb 25, PH secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said three committees under the Unity Government Secretariat would present reports on March 19 on first-stage discussions involving all parties in the government regarding preparations for the state polls.

On Feb 7, Anwar, at the inaugural meeting of the Secretariat, announced the formation of the committees on strategy; elections; and monitoring of government agenda and politics as part of its strategy to face the state elections in Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Selangor, Terengganu, Kelantan and Kedah. - Bernama