Zahid: Set up Durian Agro Science Centre in Relau

BANDAR BAHARU: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix) has proposed that a Relau Durian Agro Science Centre be established as Relau in Kedah grows one of the best durians in the country and has the potential to penetrate the international market.

“We want to promote Relau to Malaysians first. God willing, if this durian is the best, we can have some agreements with China and one day Relau durians will also be exported to China,“ he said when speaking at the Pemimpin Bersama Rakyat programme at Relau Farmstay, here, today.

Ahmad Zahid who is also the Rural and Regional Development Minister pledged that the ministry and the agency under it, Kedah Regional Development Authority (KEDA), will do something to develop Relau subdistrict.

He also criticised the current Kedah state government for not giving special attention to Relau durian despite its great potential to help stimulate the local economy.

Touching on the problem of the Relau postcode located between the border of Kedah and Penang, he assured that he would instruct Pos Malaysia to change the postcode immediately so that the local community would not have problems with correspondence.

“Kedah also wants this Relau zip code, Penang also wants it. All letters and parcels go to Penang first before reaching Relau (in Kedah). University offer letters also go to Penang first, before reaching Relau. This is the DPM’s pledge, we will change the zip code. We don’t want (letters) to go to the General Post Office in Georgetown, then to Relau,“ he said.

Besides, he also revealed that the request of Relau residents for a road to connect Relau to Junjong has also been planned and will be implemented this year.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid who is Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman challenged Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor to deny that BN and Umno helped him to become Menteri Besar of Kedah in 2020.

Ahmad Zahid said he was one of the people who agreed to have Muhammad Sanusi take up the position of Kedah Menteri Besar when he had an audience with the Sultan of Kedah together with PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang and Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin at that time.

“We (BN) have three seats, PAS has 15, Bersatu has three, so 21 seats are enough to form a state government. Actually BN and Umno helped Sanusi become Menteri Besar. Sanusi, please deny it, please sue me, please make a police report, please take it to court. I will challenge if he (Sanusi) denies (this matter),” he said.

He said the decision was made in the spirit of Ummah Unity besides BN was being part of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government at that time.

Ahmad Zahid said the people of Kedah need to support the coalition of parties in the Unity Government in the Kedah state election so that the state can be rebuilt with development in line with the wishes of the central government which is now also represented by BN and Pakatan Harapan.

The Election Commission (EC) fixed polling day for the state election in Selangor, Kedah, Penang, Kelantan, Terengganu and Negeri Sembilan to be held simultaneously on August 12 with early voting on August 8. -Bernama