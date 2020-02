KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here today was told that former deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi signed 51 cheques, including a banker’s cheque, totalling RM31 million in funds belonging to charity foundation, Yayasan Akalbudi, in order to make several payments including that for his personal use.

S. Rajen Taran, 40, the manager of Affin Bank’s Jalan Bunus branch, said the cheques were for payments which included AmIslamic Bank and Maybank credit card payments amounting to RM1,300,630.82 and RM61,406.99, respectively, as well as for insurance and road tax payments amounting to RM107,509.55 for vehicles belonging to Ahmad Zahid.

The manager, who was the prosecution’s 27th witness, said this during the 13th day of the corruption trial of Ahmad Zahid, pertaining to millions of funds belonging to Yayasan Akalbudi.

“The cheques were also used to make payments of RM1.3 million to Persatuan Bola Sepak Polis Diraja Malaysia (Football Association of the Royal Malaysian Police) for management costs in November 2015, and RM360,000 to TS Consultancy & Resources for work related to the registration of voters.

“Ahmad Zahid also issued a cheque for RM10 million as a loan to coal importer and supplier Armada Holdings Sdn Bhd, as well as a banker’s cheque for RM17,953,185.21 to Messrs Lewis & Co, the trustee of Yayasan Akalbudi”, said the witness during examination-in-chief by deputy public prosecutor Lee Keng Fatt.

Previously, Ahmad Izhan Abd Rashid, 40, the prosecution’s 14th witness and an insurance agent with Allianz General Insurance, had informed the court that Ahmad Zahid had paid RM107,509.55 as payment for insurance and road tax for 20 vehicles he owned.

On Dec 11 last year, Datuk Wasi Khan @ Wasiyu Zama Israr, 50, the prosecution’s 21st witness and the chief executive officer of Armada Holdings Sdn Bhd, had told the court that his office had received funds totalling RM10 million from Ahmad Zahid.

Ahmad Zahid, 67, faces 47 charges comprising criminal breach of trust, bribery and money laundering involving Yayasan Akalbudi funds totalling millions of ringgit.

The hearing before judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah continues tomorrow. - Bernama