Zahid slams PN’s EPF withdrawal suggestion

PETALING JAYA: Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said using people’s savings as a political tool to attract votes was an act of dishonesty.

The Umno president was referring to Perikatan Nasional’s recent statement saying the coalition would consider another round of EPF withdrawal, as there had been many requests.

“If another EPF withdrawal is required in the future, it must be for an honest reason,” he said in a statement today.

Zahid admitted that while it was true that BN pushed for Malaysians to be allowed to withdraw their EPF savings previously, he said the call was justified at the time as it was a matter of urgency.

Zahid also compared one-off EPF withdrawals with BN’s “Assistive Basic Income” scheme as outlined in its election manifesto.