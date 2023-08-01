Zahid: Solutions available to resolve political crisis in Sabah

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi believes there is a formula to resolve the ongoing political crisis in Sabah.

Although not going into details, Ahmad Zahid, who is also Umno president, said among others, it is to detail out the ‘wishlist’ of the several parties involved in the crisis, adding that they will be then considered rationally.

The Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman said the formula will be discussed in a meeting with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor soon.

“Although it (crisis) looks damaging, I am confident there is a formula that we will bring to Kota Kinabalu, and I think a ceasefire is warranted now without any more statements coming from any party on the matter.

“The people should not be burdened should there be a hung parliament or legal issues concerning the state constitution,” he told reporters after a visit to Wisma Berita at Angkasapuri Kota Media here today.

Ahmad Zahid wants the political stability currently enjoyed at the national level to be also reflected in the states, Sabah included, and urged all parties not to take a vindictive approach in trying to find a solution.

On Friday, State BN and Umno chief Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin announced Sabah BN’s decision to withdraw its support for the Sabah government.

This, according to Bung Moktar, was decided at a party meeting in Kota Kinabalu on Friday night because of a loss in confidence in Hajiji’s position as Chief Minister, in addition to a breach of an agreement between BN and Perikatan Nasional (PN).

Bung Moktar said BN and PN implemented an agreement to form the state government following the Sabah state elections in 2020, but Hajiji and other leaders of Sabah Bersatu, which is a component of PN, left the party, causing the state government to lose its legitimacy.

Yesterday, Anwar announced that he would hold a meeting with Sabah leaders to discuss the state’s political issues as soon as he returned from his official visit to Indonesia. - Bernama