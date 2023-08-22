Zahid sourced funds elsewhere for mosque project after YAB account got frozen

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court was told today that Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi found other sources of funding to continue with the Tuminah Hamidi Mosque construction project in Bagan Datuk, Perak after the Yayasan Akalbudi (YAB) account was frozen by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

The project manager, Ramli Ngah, 56, said he was aware of the matter because it was a point of discussion at the site of the RM43.7 million project.

He said this during cross-examination by Deputy Public Prosecutor Datuk Mohd Dusuki Mokhtar at Ahmad Zahid’s defence trial on 12 charges of breach of trust, eight charges of corruption and 27 charges of money laundering involving tens of millions of ringgit in YAB’s funds.

The 9th defence witness, however, did not know where this alternative source of funding came from to continue construction works.

Ramli also confirmed that the construction of the mosque was through a letter of agreement between Noble Energy Construction Sdn Bhd as the contractor, Yayasan Restu and Yayasan Al-Falah (the developer) which was prepared by law firm Lewis & Co.

Asked why the agreement for the project did not include Yayasan Akalbudi, Ramli said that was beyond his knowledge, adding that he had never seen or read the agreement letter.

Mohd Dusuki: Why is Yayasan Restu in the agreement?

Ramli: This is because Yayasan Restu is involved in the interior decoration (of the mosque).

The witness also did not agree with a suggestion put forth by Mohd Dusuki that Yayasan Akalbudi should have been included in the agreement as the project was a noble contribution and need not be veiled in secrecy.

Yesterday, Ramli told the court that the contractor for the mosque project did not receive payment for three months as a result of Yayasan Akalbudi’s account being frozen by the MACC in mid-2018, which led to the project being delayed.

However, the project resumed in early 2019 after it got the approval of Yayasan Al-Falah (belonging to Ahmad Zahid’s family).

Meanwhile, the village head of Sungai Keli in Hutan Melintang, Bagan Datuk, Kamarulzaman Sampol, 54, testified that Ahmad Zahid, being the Bagan Datuk member of parliament, was known as a leader who constantly donated to charitable causes and for the welfare of the locals.

“Datuk Seri (Ahmad) Zahid had once given a personal donation of RM100,000 to refurbish the dilapidated Sekolah Agama Rakyat Sungai Keli and works were completed in 2007.

“Among other contributions given were RM80,000 to replace damaged mosque roofings and for the fencing of the Sungai Keli Mosque and for a dining hall at the Maahad Tahfiz Al Quran Wal Qiraat Addin which cost RM20,000,” the 11th defence witness said.

The trial before Judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah continues. -Bernama