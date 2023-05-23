Zahid: Strengthen BN component parties to gain voters’ support

GEORGE TOWN: All Barisan Nasional (BN) component parties must strengthen themselves in order to gain the support of their own members and non-member voters, said BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix).

He also reminded the component parties, namely MCA, MIC and Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS) to continue empowering their respective parties as the foundation of BN.

“What is important is cooperation with all the parties in the BN outfit, that is the first principle but with the new political reality in the Unity Government, we have to respect the existence of the parties in this collaboration.

“There are 19 parties in it. I don’t want any party to feel ‘kecil hati’ when we work under this smart partnership but rather to strengthen each party to gain support from members and voters who are non-members,” he told a press conference after officitiating the Southeast Asia Semicon Conference 2023 here today.

The Deputy Prime Minister said this when asked about the statement of MCA secretary general Datuk Chong Sin Woon who reminded him to prioritise the interests of component parties in BN first instead of Pakatan Harapan especially DAP.

Ahmad Zahid said that focus now should be given to efforts to strengthen all BN component parties to create a positive impression of the coalition. -Bernama