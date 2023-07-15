Zahid: Take action against those playing up 3R issues

SUNGAI PETANI: Despite having differences in views, political parties must apply facts when voicing them out during their campaigns, and not in ways bankrupt of morals, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said.

He said this is even more so when it involves leaders from religious-based parties as their actions would only portray a negative image, not only to voters, but also the masses.

Ahmad Zahid said among the matters that must be avoided throughout the campaign include the 3Rs (religion, royalty and race) to prevent disharmony and uneasiness among the people, adding that offenders must face the full brunt of the law.

“What more if it involves insults,” Ahmad Zahid told reporters after a meeting with the Merbok Umno/Barisan Nasional election machinery here today, while citing a Malay proverb that describes the situation in which a word spoken is past recalling.

He was referring to Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor’s apology today to Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah for allegedly questioning the authority of the Selangor royal institution in the appointment of the state’s menteri besar.

Ahmad Zahid said the culture of hurling insults and slander, followed by an apology, is something that must be shunned by the people regardless of religion.

Asked if Muhammad Sanusi possesses an ‘aura’ that could prove detrimental to BN and Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) campaign, Ahmad Zahid, who is BN chairman, described the Kedah Menteri Besar as nothing more than a joker in politics.

“A joker may have many followers not because of aura, but if a joker in politics without aura is considered very famous and popular, then we leave it to the wisdom of the voters in Kedah.

“What we look for is a credible government, with authority and leaders who are serious in protecting the interests and prosperity of the people, and not just merely a joker in politics,” he said.

Separately, on Kedah PH chairman Datuk Seri Mahfuz Omar’s statement that the PH and BN alliance is capable of securing 16 seats in Kedah in the upcoming state polls, Ahmad Zahid said both coalitions must first work very hard towards realising that goal.

“The important thing is to work hard first, and only then we can tell if we are at the forefront of winning any of the six states in the polls, especially the one in Kedah,” he said. - Bernama