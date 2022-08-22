Zahid: Those who ‘songlap’ money are not accused

PETALING JAYA: Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today told the Kuala Lumpur High Court that he felt he should not be accused of corruption, Malay Mail reports.

Testifying in his own defence in his corruption trial here, the former deputy prime minister and former home minister continued to insist that RM2 million worth of cheques which he received from a businessman in 2017 and 2018 was allegedly for charity and political donation.

Zahid said that the millions of ringgit which he claimed to be political donations would have gone to him instead if he was a corrupt person.

Zahid at one point remarked that he should not have been charged with corruption and claimed that others who misappropriated money were instead not charged.

“As I explained since earlier on, if I’m perasuah (corrupt), surely the donation would be on my name personally, but this is for Yayasan (foundation) which was held by Lewis & Co Sincere persons like me are dituduh (accused); those who songlap (misappropriated) money are not accused, safe. I feel this should not happen to me,” he reportedly said.