Zahid to state govt: Step up flood preparedness

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has called on state governments to step up their preparedness plan to face major floods and take preventive measures to ensure that environmental damage does not worsen the existing situation.

In addition to natural and geographical factors, he said human factors could also be the cause of major floods to such an extent that there are areas which have never been hit by floods are experiencing them now.

Illegal logging and uncontrollable forest clearing have caused severe damage to the ecosystem, while the rain catchment areas lost their function, he said.

“Forest clearing without caring for the preservation of the environment must be stopped,“ he said in a Facebook posting today.

Ahmad Zahid said drainage system also needs to be maintained to prevent stagnant floodwaters which would cause flash floods or major floods in villages or housing areas in the cities.

“Maintaining a good drainage system should be a habit and not be given priority only when there is a flood,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid said leaders must also be prepared at all times for the natural disaster.

“...any party needs to be more prepared to face it. Going on vacation abroad, for example, is not the best decision when the people who chose them are facing hardship,“ he said.

In addition, he called on non-governmental organisations, flood victims and academics to give feedback to help the government make the best solution in dealing with the flood issue better and more effectively.

He said when a major flood occurs, it will result in loss of life, damaging crops and livestock as well as property and existing infrastructure facilities.

“Flood victims lose their sense of happiness (and) experience trauma. Their damaged vehicles need to be repaired and their income affected or lost due to the flooding. This causes the life happiness index to fall and the well-being of life is affected,“ he said.

Ahmad Zahid said in 2021, the Department of Statistics Malaysia had estimated the total loss due to floods across the country to be worth RM6.1 billion, and caused damage to residences, vehicles, business premises and infrastructure.

“This does not include the large expenditures to help manage major floods, repair severely damaged infrastructure, provide flood relief centres and various other expenditures to ensure that the people are better protected,” he said. - Bernama