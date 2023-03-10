Zahid: TVET agenda needs to be recognised within country’s mainstream education system

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix), wants the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) agenda to continue to be promoted and recognised within the country’s mainstream education system.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the National TVET Council Committee chairman, said that this will ensure that TVET becomes the main choice for education and careers among the people, as in other developed countries, such as Germany.

“I propose that the National TVET Council look into making education and career paths through TVET, which are designed in line with the needs of the workforce, sectors and industries, or new technologies to match the growing IR4.0 (Fourth Industrial Revolution),” he said in a Facebook post today.

His post followed his meeting with the director and leadership of the National TVET Council Secretariat in Putrajaya, which, among other things, discussed measures to continue efforts to promote the TVET agenda in the country.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development, said that, as the ‘central agency’, the Secretariat of the National TVET Council will continue to function in supervising and monitoring the strategic plan for the development of TVET in the country, including creating a one-stop application system for admission to public education centres offering TVET courses and coordinating certification levels, as well as recognising the industry offering TVET.

“I hope that the commitment and approach taken by the Unity Government in raising the TVET agenda will be made easier, for a more meaningful future for all Malaysians,” he said. -Bernama