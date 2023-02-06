Zahid: TVET institutions need to continue role of producing skilled workforce

KUALA LUMPUR: Institutions of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) need to continue to play a role in producing an efficient, skilled workforce that contributes to the development of the country and meets the needs of the current job market.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said technical and vocational skills were key to a quality workforce as well as to increase productivity in all sectors of the economy to face the challenges of Industrial Revolution 4.0 and the era of digitalisation.

“I am aware of my responsibility to provide more TVET education opportunities in order to encourage more participation by offering attractive vocational and technical learning options with bright future prospects.

“We must polish the potential and talent among the youth to become more creative, innovative and productive while generating income that can enhance their lives. This agenda is close to my heart,“ he said in a post on his Facebook page in conjunction with the 2023 National TVET Day Celebration today.- Bernama