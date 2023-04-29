Zahid: Umno aims to wrest back seats in Pasir Salak

PASIR SALAK: Umno is targeting to recapture the Pasir Salak parliamentary constituency and the two state seats within it in the next general election, said party president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

“I hope in the 16th general election or in the next state election, we will wrest back the two state seats in Pasir Salak. In fact, insha-Allah we will also recapture the Pasir Salak parliamentary seat,” he said.

He said this in his speech at the Pasir Salak Umno division Aidilfitri open house in Kampong Gajah here today, which was also attended by Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad.

The Pasir Salak parliamentary constituency and the two state seats under it were won by Perikatan Nasional in the last general election, with Jamaludin Yahya capturing Pasir Salak, and Datuk Zainol Fadzi Paharudin and Zafarulazhan Zan winning the Sungai Manik and Kampong Gajah state seats respectively.

On another matter, Ahmad Zahid, who is Deputy Prime Minister and Rural and Regional Development Minister, announced that the road and bridge linking Bagan Datuk to Kampung Sejagop would be opened to the public on May 31.

“I would like to confirm and announce in Pasir Salak that by hook or by crook, the new bridge must be opened to the people of Pasir Salak and Bagan Datuk on May 31.

“I hope this will benefit us not only in terms of better infrastructure but also development of the economy and people in Kampong Gajah, and Pasir Salak and Bagan Datuk parliamentary constituencies,” he added.

Last April 11, the Public Works Department said in a statement that the opening of the road and bridge had been postponed to the end of May instead of the Aidilfitri period.

At today’s event, Saarani also submitted an application for the redevelopment of the Pasir Salak Historical Complex to the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry through Ahmad Zahid. - Bernama