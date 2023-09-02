Zahid: Umno has submitted all information to RoS

PUTRAJAYA: Umno has submitted all the information required by the Registrar of Societies (RoS) on the no-contest motion for its top two posts, which was approved at the party’s 2022 general assembly.

Umno president, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also the Deputy Prime Minister, said that all necessary explanations and information had been submitted by party secretary-general, Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan, to the RoS.

“We were given 60 days to provide details and explanations. I believe our secretary-general has fulfilled all the requests by RoS, and provided all details and information needed,” he said in a press conference after the monthly gathering of the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW), here today.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Rural and Regional Development Minister, said this when asked to comment on the development of two Umno members who lodged a report with RoS three weeks ago, seeking an investigation into a possible breach of the party’s constitution.

Previously, media reported that complaints regarding the two uncontested positions - president and deputy president - were lodged by Kuala Nerus Umno member, Muhammad Aizat Fikri Mohd Nasir and Seremban Umno member, Muhammad Fiqri Firdaus Muhammad Rom.

The majority of delegates present at the 2022 general assembly expressed support for the additional motion, proposed by Negeri Sembilan Umno representative, Mohd Shukri Shamsudin, to keep the positions of president and deputy president uncontested in the next Umno election.

Ahmad Zahid said that the 2022 general assembly was conducted in accordance with the party’s rules and constitution.

“In my opinion, it is only fair for RoS to listen to explanations and complaints from both sides to create a harmonious atmosphere among members and leadership so that there are no different interpretations,” he said.

When asked if Umno had received appeal letters from Sembrong Member of Parliament, Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein and former Tiram assemblyman, Datuk Maulizan Bujang, whose memberships have been suspended for six years, Ahmad Zahid said that he had not received any appeal letters from them.

“I have not received (any) letter of appeal (from them)... (if they submit the letter) I will accept it and leave it to the disciplinary board for review,“ he said. - Bernama