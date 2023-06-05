Zahid: ‘Umno loves DAP’ campaign slanderous

LENGGONG: Claims that Umno will purportedly be launching a “Love DAP Campaign” as viral on social media is slanderous, said Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The allegation which went viral through WhatsApp in the past few days was described by Ahmad Zahid as a dirty tactic of the opposition.

“Whoever creates such slander should stop as the people are able to discern what is right, and what is slanderous now. So I am asking those using this tactic to repent,” he told reporters at the Perak Umno Aidilfitri Open House at Mara High Skills College here today.

Earlier a digital poster went viral to announce that Ahmad Zahid will be launching an ”Umno Loves DAP’ campaign.

The poster also highlighted five objectives of the campaign among them to convince Umno grassroots that DAP is not that bad as portrayed.

Meanwhile, commenting on the appeal by former Pasir Salak MP Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman for Umno to lift his membership suspension, Ahmad Zahid said:

“Anybody can appeal their membership suspension, all applications would be referred to the Supreme Council (MKT), he said.

Earlier, the media reported that Tajuddin, a former Umno Supreme Council member had submitted his appeal against his six-year membership suspension meted out in Oct 2022 as he wants to be active in the party again. - Bernama