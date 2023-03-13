Zahid: Umno members need to aside personal interest to ensure party remains relevant

MALACCA: Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said Umno members must set aside their personal interests to ensure the party remained relevant.

He said although the party won big in the Malacca and Johor state elections, this did not translate or reflect in the 15th General Election (GE15).

“Remember, we are always tested by Allah SWT. We must try and put in our effort... We must get out of the conventional cocoon and old ways. We must adopt the digitalisation method. The party’s respective wings (Wanita, Youth and Puteri) must be with us (Supreme Council).

“We do not want to be a village party, we do not want to be a champion in only our court but must be champions and relevant at the national level,“ he said.

Ahmad Zahid said this while speaking at the Introduction of Candidates for permanent chairman, permanent deputy chairman, vice-president and Supreme Council members (MT) at the Malacca level, here tonight.

Also present at the event were Malacca Umno liaison committee chairman Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh as well as the respective candidates. - Bernama