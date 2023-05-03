Zahid: Umno prepared to publish ROS’ approval letter

ALOR SETAR: Umno will publish the letter from the Registrar of Societies (RoS) approving an additional motion that the posts of president and deputy president will not be challenged in the party’s elections this year.

Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said he would ask the party’s secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan to see to this so that all Umno members are informed.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Rural and Regional Development Minister, said it is hoped that the letter from RoS could bring to an end any polemic against the motion approved during the 2022 Umno general assembly last January.

“The Umno general assembly is the party’s highest decision body and the rules and constitution were adhered so the decision is final and we will end the polemics against the resolution,” he said when met by reporters here today.

Earlier, Ahmad Zahid attended a ceremony to introduce Kedah and Perlis candidates contesting the upcoming party elections, Also present was Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

Yesterday, Ahmad Zahid informed that Umno had received a letter from Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail regarding RoS’ decision on Friday.

Earlier Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob reportedly asked Ahmad Zahid to produce the letter from RoS following the controversy over the additional motion passed at the 2022 Umno general assembly.

In his speech at the ceremony today, Ahmad Zahid urged Umno leaders not to try to topple the Unity Government to ensure that the party remains relevant and strong so that it will be accepted by the people again, especially ahead of the upcoming six state elections.

“The Unity Government and Malaysia MADANI must be defended and all those who will lead Umno at the Supreme Council, Wanita, Youth and Puteri levels must work as a team so that we are not threatened.

“We don’t want outside elements to come in because there are plans to challenge and bring down the existing leadership and government,“ he said.

He also reminded the delegates who are voting to choose candidates who are able to strengthen the party and do not have an agenda to create rivalries within the party.

“We celebrate diversity of opinion but the party can no longer afford to have several camps with different agendas,“ he said. - Bernama