Zahid: Umno sets three main criteria in selecting Kelantan polls candidates

KOTA BHARU: Umno has set ‘winnability’, ‘likeability’ and ‘acceptability as the three main criteria in the selection of its candidates for the Kelantan state election, party president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said.

He said the selection will also be based on the results of the party polls on March 18.

“I will be monitoring who wins the division chief posts and also those who secure positions in the youth, women’s and Puteri wings elections.

“And this is how we choose according to ‘winnability’, ‘likeability’ and ‘acceptability’, these three traits will be the main criteria,” he told reporters at a state-level event to introduce candidates contesting senior leadership positions in the party polls for the 2023-2026 term.

On Umno and Barisan Nasional’s (BN) chances in the Kelantan polls, Ahmad Zahid, who is also deputy prime minister, wants the people of Kelantan to give the party and the coalition a chance to resolve many issues plaguing the state, including its water supply problems.

“I’m not being too pessimistic if I say we are only dark horses but if given a chance to form the (state) government, then why not?

“To me, the water supply woes in Kelantan must be resolved, that is Umno and BN’s promise which must be kept,” he said.

Also, if Umno and BN do end up being the people’s choice, the party has no qualms about continuing good policies implemented by the current state government, he added.

“So in this situation, Kelantan voters have a choice of giving Umno one chance to prove ourselves, and if they are not happy, they can vote the old back in. Insya Allah, we will prove that we are the better choice.

“Do not victimise the people by supplying them murky water and say that is fated by Allah, do not blame Allah.

“We must strive to provide clean water to the people, and so allow Umno and BN the chance to do just,” he said. - Bernama