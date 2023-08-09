Zahid: Unity Gov't 'colour blind', never marginalises opposition states during disasters

JOHOR BAHRU: The Unity Government has never marginalised any opposition-ruled states in the provision of humanitarian aid during disasters, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the National Disaster Management Committee chairman, said the federal government could be considered ‘colour blind’ for extending assistance to all the rakyat during disasters without regard for their political inclinations.

“For example, for state governments which are not aligned to Putrajaya, we still help (during disasters) because this Unity Government is colour blind and we help regardless of political affiliations.

“In the name of responsibility and humanitarian values ... we will help people hit by disasters,” he said at the launching of the Johor state-level Madani Siaga at PPR Melana Indah in Perling today.

He urged the people and government agencies to improve their cooperation to ensure that all quarters are prepared to deal with the risk of disasters.

He said it was crucial to strengthen this cooperation so that there would be more effective management of response measures, including aid distribution, in the event of disasters.

The Madani Siaga Johor is a programme aimed at empowering the community in their preparedness to deal with disasters.

It is to instil the spirit of volunteerism and empower a community to take early actions in response to disasters before the arrival of security agencies.

Also present at the programme were Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah, Sarawak Affairs and Special Functions) Datuk Wilson Ugak Anak Kumbong and representatives of related agencies.

On another matter, Ahmad Zahid, who is also UMNO president, advised voters in the Pulai and Simpang Jeram by-elections tomorrow to choose elected representatives who could help the people.

“The Unity Government is fielding candidates who are in a position to help the people. The people here are mature voters,” he said.

He said the people would lose out if they elected opposition candidates to be their representatives.

The Pulai parliamentary and Simpang Jeram state seats fell vacant following the death of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub on July 23.

In Pulai, Pakatan Harapan candidate Suhaizan Kaiat is involved in a three-cornered fight with Perikatan Nasional’s Zulkifli Jaafar and independent candidate Samsudin Mohamad Fauzi. -Bernama