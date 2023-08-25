Zahid: Unity Government winning combination for Johor

ISKANDAR PUTERI: The compatibility and commitment displayed by party leadership in the Unity Government in Johor is the best combination to govern the state, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said.

The Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman said this winning combination should be translated by both Pakatan Harapan and BN machineries to strengthen their partnership at all levels, especially at the grassroots.

“We achieved this compatibility at the central and state leadership... but at the grassroots there might be a bit of complications... so the leaders should meet with the grassroots and explain our position to them.

“I’m very confident in the unity between PH and BN shown in Johor, it will lead to the rejection of the group that promotes extremism in the state,” he said during his speech at a meeting with the Unity Government machinery in preparation for the Pulai parliamentary and Simpang Jeram state by-elections here today, in the presence of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi and the state Unity Government leadership.

Although BN did not perform well during the recent elections in six states, he was optimistic that the BN machinery would continue to work hard to ensure victory for the Unity Government’s candidates.

“BN machinery will continue to provide strong support to candidates contesting in Pulai and Simpang Jeram, and strengthen the Unity Government administration at the state and federal levels,” Ahmad Zahid said.

The by-elections are being held after the seats fell vacant following the death of incumbent Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub on July 23.

Nominations will be held tomorrow, with early voting set on Sept 5 and polling day on Sept 9. -Bernama