Zahid: Unity Govt has never sidelined Malay, Islamic agenda

ARAU: The Unity Government supported by various political parties has never ignored the Malay agenda and Islamic interests, said Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The deputy prime minister said at the same time, the Unity Government led by Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will not sideline the agenda of other religions and races in this country.

Ahmad Zahid, who is Umno president, said the struggles championed by the Unity Government were in line with the objectives of the formation and struggles of Umno, which is for the Malay and Islamic agenda.

“This is enshrined in the Umno constitution itself, that we make Islam the objective of our party’s establishment and struggle without excluding other religions,“ he told reporters after attending a Hari Raya Aidilfitri event organised by Perlis Umno here today.

He was commenting on the statement by the Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir who reportedly said that the party would not cooperate with any coalition that Umno joined in facing the upcoming state elections.

Also present were Ahmad Zahid’s wife Datin Seri Hamidah Khamis, Umno secretary-general Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, Perlis Umno chairman Datuk Rozabil Abd Rahman and Kedah Umno chairman Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid.

“We should also be kind to our friends and the people from Sarawak and Sabah, and they understand that fact,” he said.

On Umno’s chances in Kelantan and Terengganu in the state polls, Ahmad Zahid said he was confident that there was now a trend of the people shifting their support to the Unity Government.

“I believe the trend has changed direction from ‘Anti-Establishment’ to ‘Pro-Establishment’ with high confidence in the Unity Government under the leadership of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim,“ he said. - Bernama