Zahid: Unity govt national convention on May 14

KUALA LUMPUR: The convention involving all parties in the Unity Government will be held at Dewan Merdeka, World Trade Centre, here, on May 14.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the convention, to be attended by 20 parties under the Unity Government, is to show solidarity among the coalition parties for the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“A total of 20 parties in the Unity Government, with four main coalitions, will be at the same place at the same time.

“This is for us to show solidarity among the coalition parties and, most importantly, the solid support from Umno,” he told a media conference after chairing the first session of the Umno Supreme Council Meeting 2023-2026, here, today.

On Sunday (March 19), Anwar was reported to have said that a convention involving parties in the Unity Government will be held to determine a common direction and course of action in the administration of the country.

Anwar, who is also Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman, said the convention, among others, was also aimed at framing the same thinking and policy among the parties that make up the Unity Government.

On talks regarding seat distributions for the upcoming state elections, Ahmad Zahid said the matter had yet to be officially discussed with parties in the Unity Government.

“The chief secretariat for the Unity Government Consultative Council will study the details that will be discussed,” said Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman.

He said, however, the important thing for Umno now is to continue defending the Unity Government by fully supporting the leadership of Anwar as Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid, who is also Minister of Rural and Regional Development, said he would attend buka puasa (breaking of fast) events with government officials from each state throughout Ramadan this year.

“We will also involve friends from parties in the Unity Government, whether fasting or not, to also attend the (breaking of fast) events every day in different states,” he said. - Bernama