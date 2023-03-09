Zahid: Unity Govt will not renege promise to help people

JOHOR BAHRU: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the Unity Government will not renege on its promises to help the people, including providing affordable housing for the needy.

Ahmad Zahid said the government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is a progressive and productive one in terms of empathising with the problems faced by its citizens.

Therefore, people’s troubles are always brought to the highest level for discussion and resolution, he added.

“The Madani Unity Government under Datuk Seri Anwar’s leadership....every promise he makes and every (problem) he brings to me, will be definitely (discussed) so it can be approved for the people’s well-being,” he said during a visit to the Melana Indah People’s Housing Project (PPR) in Taman Perling, Johor Bahru, today.

He said with regard to PPR, the provision of quality basic facilities must be addressed and the Federal government will work with the state governments as well as local authorities towards implementing the best initiatives for the people.

“We want people to enjoy (the assistance) fairly because we can see that there are still people who cannot afford the less than RM200 rent for government housing...this needs to be addressed,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid also gave the assurance that if the Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate, Suhaizan Kaiat, is given the mandate for the Pulai parliamentary constituency, he will personally monitor the performance and issues, including that of housing matters, at Parliament level.

“If he (Suhaizan) is elected to Parliament, I will not only monitor his speeches but also his follow-up actions on the matters he raises.

“Therefore, the people of Pulai need to choose the PH candidate to ensure its development can be implemented,” he said. - Bernama