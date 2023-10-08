Zahid urges authorities to monitor vote-fishing

GOMBAK: Barisan Nasional chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi hopes the authorities will monitor vote-fishing activities using cash money ahead of the state election polling day on Saturday.

Ahmad Zahid who is also Umno president said the relevant authorities include the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), the Election Commission (EC) and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

“The opponents are quiet right now, they don’t carry out much activities openly, I’m afraid they will use last-minute strategy.

“They could be up to something such as ‘charity’ activities...we want those to win democratically, those to lose democratically,“ he said before inaugurating the Madani Career Carnival with Hawa Malaysia, witnessed by the Minister of Human Resources V. Sivakumar at JAKOA Batu 12 Gombak Multipurpose Hall here today.

He said all political parties need to compete in a healthy manner and victory should not be achieved through 'political charity'. -Bernama