Zahid: Wan Rosdy to lead BN machinery in Pelangai

BENTONG: Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail will lead the Barisan Nasional (BN) machinery following his appointment as BN director for the Pelangai state by-election.

The matter was announced by BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi after he accompanied the party’s candidate for the by-election, Datuk Amizar Abu Adam to the nomination centre at Felda Kemasul Community Hall here today.

Emphasising that BN should not be complacent and too confident in defending the BN stronghold, the deputy prime minister said the machinery must work hard and take extraordinary measures to win voters’ support.

“Even though on paper we already have a majority of over 4,000 on our side through the late Datuk Seri Johari Harun and over 2,000 through the Pakatan Harapan candidate in the last 15th general election (GE15), we cannot take things for granted.

“Our opponents who have gathered here are taking the approach of giving ceramah (talks) in small groups so we need to out do them in increasing voter engagement and we must meet the constituents here face-to-face,” he told reporters here.

In GE15 Johari who represented BN, won with a 4,048 vote majority when he secured 7,308 votes, to defeat Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate Kasim Samat (3,260), Ahmed Wafiuddin from Pakatan Harapan (2,031) and Pejuang candidate Isa Ahmad (65).

In thanking all friends in the Unity Government for their support to the BN candidate in Pelangai, Ahmad Zahid said he was confident that Amizar would be able to continue the legacy of the Pelangai state seat incumbent.

“Our candidate is popular among the people of Pelangai and he is also from a Felda family (Felda Chemomoi). I believe he will be able to continue the services Johari had been providing here,“ he said.

The Pelangai state by-election will see a three-cornered battle between Asmizar, Kasim Samat (PN) and Independent candidate Haslihelmy DM Zulhasli.

The by-election was called following the death of Johari, 53, in a plane crash in Shah Alam, Selangor on Aug 17.

The Election Commission has set polling day on Oct 7 while early voting will be on Oct 3.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid said Haslihelmy has been stripped of his Bentong UMNO Youth membership after contesting as an Independent candidate in the Pelangai by-election. - Bernama