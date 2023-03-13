Zahid wants UPTM to be game changer in producing ethical professionals

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi wants Universiti Poly-Tech Malaysia (UPTM) to be a game changer in developing ethical and holistic professionals who are proficient in contemporary technology.

For that purpose, Ahmad Zahid who is also Rural and Regional Development Minister, suggested that UPTM focus on the transformation of work procedure skills and the quality of teaching staff.

He said by inculcating excellent work culture values as well as efficient service delivery, UPTM will be more respected.

“In line with the Fourth Industrial Revolution era, UPTM needs to implement digital transformation in order to remain relevant to the current needs and expectations of stakeholders.

“This is in keeping with UPTM’s desire to become a smart campus and the implementation of this initiative is in line with the government’s recommendations for empowering the digital agenda in the country,” he said in his speech at the UPTM’s Proclamation Ceremony here today.

The text of his speech was read by Deputy Minister of Rural and Regional Development Datuk Rubiah Wang.

UPTM was previously known as Kolej Universiti Poly-Tech MARA before being recognised as a full university.

With the full university status, Ahmad Zahid also wanted UPTM to strengthen its strategic collaboration with industry players in an effort to increase the marketability of its graduates.

For the record, UPTM offers 28 programmes including two doctoral degree programmes, five master’s degree programmes, two professional accounting programmes, four diploma programmes and three foundation programmes, all of which are in high demand and relevant to industry needs. - Bernama