Zahid warns rejected MP’s to not ‘sabotage’ BN

PETALING JAYA: Former Barisan Nasional (BN) MPs who were rejected from candidacy for the 15th General Election (GE15) have been warned against betraying or slander against the coalition by chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Zahid said in a Facebook post that even if they were not selected, they need to show the “right attitude” and accept the outcome as they have been granted many leadership opportunities previously.

“Do not show dissatisfaction or anger, protest, slander, sabotage, close operation centres or issue statements that damage the party’s reputation,” the Umno president warned those who were not nominated.

“At this time, loyalty to the party and closing ranks are more important than complaining when not nominated. They shouldn’t think about betraying the party, directly or indirectly. This will show their true colours towards the party.

“It shows they are ungrateful, having been relevant and holding position in Umno and BN previously,” he said.

BN’s candidate list that Zahid unveiled on Nov 1, included fresh faces and have excluded several long-serving MPs in ministerial positions.

The Bagan Datuk MP had not dropped any names but said candidate list has omitted ministers and deputies such as Tan Sri Annuar Musa, Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim, Dr Adham Baba and Halimah Sadique.

“We need to realise that with these new names, it means that it is an initiative to involve the youths making sure their voices are heard and also ensuring that those under 40 years old casting their votes are not left out

“We also need to accept the fact that voters under 39 years old represent around 50 percent of voters in the country, who will be dropping their vote for the upcoming elections,” he added.

Meanwhile, federal territories minister Shahidan verified on Nov 1 that he will be defending his Arau seat eventhough BN dropped him.

A report by Utusan Malaysia said that he has not decided yet which party to contest under but will join one if its supports Muafakat Nasional, the pact formed between PAS and Umno.

Shahidan also reportedly claimed that Zahid was causing a divide in the party therefore he has called for his resignation as the Umno president.