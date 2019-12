KUALA LUMPUR: A BMW 320i (A), an AUDI Q7, and a Mercedes Benz CLS 350 were among 18 luxury vehicles, many of which bear the registration number “38”, owned by former deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Dr Zahid Hamidi (pix) and his wife Datin Seri Hamidah Khamis.

The High Court here was told today that in total, the couple owned 20 vehicles including three units of Toyota Vellfire, a Lexus LX 460, a Lexus, a Toyota Land Cruiser, a Honda Odyssey and a Chrysler Jeep Wrangler.

They also owned high-powered motorcycles, namely two Harley Davidson models, two Ducati models, three BMW models and one each of Kawasaki and Honda C100.

The matter was disclosed by Road Transport Department assistant director Zaharudin Zainuddin, 48, referring to documents of the vehicles owned by Ahmad Zahid and his wife, who paid road tax fees totalling RM35,726.80 per year.

“I refer to the document of the (vehicles bearing registration number) SAB 38 M (Lexus) and I confirm the road tax fee for the vehicle is RM5,900.80.

“I refer to the SAB 38 A (Toyota Land Cruiser) vehicle information document and I confirm the road tax fee for the vehicle is RM4,212.80,” said the 12th prosecution witness.

Zaharudin also read out one by one the detailed information and insurance of 19 vehicles registered under the name of Ahmad Zahid and his wife, as well as of another vehicle registered under the name of Datuk Juhari Janan, who was then special officer to the former deputy prime minister.

He said this while reading his witness statement on the sixth day of the trial of the former deputy prime minister, who is facing 47 charges involving millions of ringgit of Yayasan Akalbudi funds, during lead examination by deputy public prosecutor Lee Keng Fatt.

When asked by Lee whether the vehicles were privately-owned, Zaharudin replied: “Yes”.

Lee: As for the detailed information of the vehicle and insurance you refer to, is it updated up to the day of investigation?

Zaharudin: Yes

Ahmad Zahid, 66, pleaded not guilty to 47 charges with 12 of them for criminal breach of trust, eight for corruption and 27 for money laundering involving millions of ringgit in Yayasan Akalbudi funds.

The trial before Judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah continues tomorrow. - Bernama