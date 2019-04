KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today said that he will only end his leave if he is needed to strengthen Umno.

Zahid, who is currently on garden leave, said there is no timeline for him to return to politics.

“If I discontinue my leave, it is to strengthen the party. I have no timeline ...There are calls from party members (to return) though.”

He then expressed his hope that Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, who is currently carrying out the duties of acting president, would unite party members.

In December, Zahid announced that he was going on leave as Umno president.

It is believed that he made this decision after he was slapped with 45 charges of criminal breach of trust, money-laundering and abuse of power, involving more than RM114 million.