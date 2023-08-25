Zahid: Youth must grab opportunity to venture into TVET

JOHOR BAHRU: Youth must grab the chance to venture into the field of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) because the courses offered have been adapted to meet the needs of the labour market and, as such, guaranteeing job opportunities.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the government has also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with TVET institutions and industry players to ensure graduates can enter the job market.

“In addition, while working, the opportunity to further their studies at the diploma and degree levels will continue to be offered to them. So, not only do they learn skills while working and earning an income, but they will also get the chance to further their studies.

“As such, youth must seize this opportunity and we want them to make TVET as their first choice, not as second choice,” he said after officiating the Belia Desa MADANI @ KKDW programme at the B5 Johor Street Market here today.

He said that based on last year's statistics, the marketability level of TVET graduates reached up to 92.5 per cent, proving that the field has produced many youth who have job opportunities in the industry.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development, said the three elements in TVET, namely skilling, reskilling and upskilling, would continue to be prioritised to produce even more competitive and skilled youth in the service sector.

“Skilling is providing skills training; reskilling is additional courses so that they will be more visible and skilled; and upskilling is to enhance skills courses in accordance with the needs and demands of the labour market.

“All these elements are vital so that they can obtain higher degrees and academic qualifications without sidelining the skills they’ve acquired,” he said.

He added that, so far, there are 1,344 public and private TVET institutions nationwide, including under the state governments. -Bernama