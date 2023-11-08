Zahid: Youth, the deciding generation to align state with federal govt

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said youth, would be the ‘deciding generation’ who plays a major role in determining the success of forming a state government in line with the Unity Government in this state election.

He said the support of youth including the second generation of Felcra Berhad towards the Unity Government will help the federal government realise the aspirations of developing each state.

“The role of the second generation of Felcra...must be committed to jointly supporting the aspirations and ambitions of the Unity Government to develop the entire state without being marginalised when the political landscape shifted (support to the Unity Government) and we can present a comprehensive MADANI Economy for the people,“ he said.

Ahmad Zahid who is also Barisan Nasional chairman said this when speaking at Felcra Berhad’s Second Generation Appreciation Ceremony in the federal capital last night.

He also expressed his confidence that with the support and enthusiasm of the wave of support for the Unity Government in the six states that are currently facing state polls, will see a change for the better.

The state election in Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Kedah, Penang, Kelantan and Terengganu will be held simultaneously with polling day on Saturday.

In another development, Ahmad Zahid who is also Rural and Regional Development Minister said the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institution programmes should continued to be empowered in line with the current market needs and open up opportunities for the new generation of Felcra to participate.

“I want Felcra and my ministry to continue improving TVET institution courses for the children of Felcra settlers such as changing the syllabus, and modules so that we could produce a generation of skilled and professional manpower as required by the market.

“After TVET, my ministry through Mara will provide Universiti Kuala Lumpur and Universiti Poly-Tech Malaysia for the FELCRA generation to continue their studies in higher fields and earn higher salaries than those who did not participate in TVET,“ he said.

Also present were the Deputy Minister of Rural and Regional Development Datuk Rubiah Wang and Felcra Berhad chief execcutive officer Datuk Mat Roni Zakaria. - Bernama