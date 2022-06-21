Zahidi: Umno must be prepared for any eventualities of Zahid’s trial

PETALING JAYA: Umno should be prepared for any eventuality when it comes to Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s corruption trials, said Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin.

“The cases are on trial, and we hope that Umno prays that our president is safe.

“But if he is guilty, it means we, Umno Youth and all, must find the best way so that we enter this (upcoming) election clean.

“A clean Umno is accepted by the people,”the Umno supreme council member was quoted saying by Malaysiakini.

Meanwhile, asked about whether the 15th general election should be held early, Zahidi echoed similar sentiment as other Umno leaders and said the sooner the better.