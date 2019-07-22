Zaiedi Suhaili takes oath as senator for second term

KUALA LUMPUR: Dr Zaiedi Suhaili took the oath of office as a senator for the second term at the Dewan Negara today.

The Supreme Council member of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) of Sarawak was sworn in before Dewan Negara president Tan Sri S. V. Vigneswaran.

Zaiedi, 63, had served as a senator for the first three-year term which ended on July 18.

The Sarawak State Legislative Assembly unanimously nominated Zaiedi for a second term as senator at its sitting on April 30.

He had served as a political secretary to a number of ministries, was a member of the Kuching Water Board from 2007 to 2009 and a Sarawak Civil Service officer from 1974 to 1985.

Zaiedi has been active in politics and has been the deputy chief of the PBB Tupong Division since 1996. — Bernama