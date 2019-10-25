Zainal Kling gives statement at di Bukit Aman

KUALA LUMPUR: Prof Emeritus Datuk Dr Zainal Kling (pix) had his statement recorded by the police here today over his speech at the recently held Malay Dignity Congress.

The Chief executive of the secretariat for the congress arrived at Bukit Aman at 10 am and left the premises at 1pm.

Apart from Zainal, congress organiser and director of the Universiti Malaya Excellence of Malay Research Centre of the Academy of Malay Studies Prof Dr Hashim Ismail also had his statement recorded over the speech.

Bukit Aman CID Prosecution and Law Division (D5) principal assistant director SAC Mior Faridalathrash Wahid, when contacted by Bernama, confirmed that the police had completed recording the statements of Zainal and Hashim.

On Wednesday, Bukit Aman CID director Datuk Huzir Mohamed said the police would summon Zainal on his speech at the congress at the Malawati Stadium in Shah Alam on Oct 6 following a police report lodged against him.

Zainal reportedly opened the congress with a fiery speech that touched issues related to the Constitution, the King and the special position of the Malays. — Bernama