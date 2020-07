KUALA LUMPUR: Kedah Police chief Datuk Zainuddin Yaacob (pix) has been appointed as the new Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) director effective Aug 10.

Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) Corporate Communications head Datuk Asmawati Ahmad said in a statement yesterday that Zainuddin would replace Datuk Seri Mohd Zakaria Ahmad, who retired on June 28.

The Bukit Aman CCID acting director’s post is currently held by CCID deputy director Datuk Saiful Azly Kamaruddin.

Meanwhile, Penang Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (legal/inspectorate) staff officer DSP Tium Ming Kung has been appointed as the Terengganu Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department chief with the rank of Supt.

Apart from that, Johor Logistics and Technology Department Transport staff officer DSP Lye Boon Choy will be appointed as the head of the Johor Logistics and Technology Department with the rank of Supt. — Bernama