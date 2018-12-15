Zainudin Maidin’s remains taken to surau for funeral prayers

PUTRAJAYA: The remains of former Information Minister Tan Sri Zainudin Maidin (pix) was brought to Surau At-Thaubah, Taman Melawati from his residence at Precinct 10 here for funeral prayers.

The hearse carrying the remains left the residence at 8am and was escorted by the traffic police.

After the funeral prayer at Surau At-Tarbiah in Taman Melawati, the remains would be brought to the Klang Gate Muslim Cemetery for burial.

At the residence at Precinct 10, relatives and friends gathered to pay their last respects and read the “yasin”.

Among those present were former Attorney-General Tan Sri Abdul Ghani Patail, former Media Prima Berhad Corporate Social Responsibility Group advisor Datuk Ahmad A. Talib and former Kuala Lumpur Mayor Tan Sri Ahmad Phesal Talib.

Zainudin, 79, died at Serdang Hospital at 6.40pm yesterday from a heart attack.

Prior to that, he was admitted to Putrajaya Hospital on Nov 12 for pneumonia and placed in the Intensive Care Unit. — <i>Bernama</i>